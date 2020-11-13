We All Love You, Please Go Back To Your Duty Posts — Ex IGP Tells Police

A former Inspector-General of Police, Tafa Balogun, has urged officers of the Nigerian Police Force to return to their duty posts.

Some officers of the force have been away from their posts due to the attacks they suffered last month from hoodlums who hijacked the EndSARS protests nationwide.

Pointing out that their concerns are being noted, Tafa Balogun issued a statement to remind them of their importance to society.

He said, “The Nigeria Police remain the first line of Internal Security as guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution. Therefore, it behooves all and sundry not to betray the spirit of the Constitution.

“I sincerely appeal and urge all my brothers and sisters in the Police Force to put the past behind us as the Federal and State Governments, as well as the police authorities, are positively and aggressively addressing the unprecedented provocative attacks on the police institution. We all love you,” he said