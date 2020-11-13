Shehu Sani Reacts As Fuel Price Gets Increased To N155.17 Per Litre

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the increment in fuel price in Nigeria.

The Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) just increased the fuel price to N155.17 per litre from N147.67.

The change contained in an internal memo with reference number PPMC/C/MK/003 and signed by Tijjani Ali will take effect as from November 13.

Reacting to the news, Shehu Sani tweeted: “Petrol price is catching up with the number of Nigeria’s ethnic groups.”

Meanwhile, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said that the uncertainty of the price of fuel has forced some filling stations into hoarding.

This was disclosed by IPMAN chairman, Mr Chinedu Okoronkwo, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

According to NAN, some filling stations in Iyana-Ipaja and Abule Egba sold fuel at the old price of N159 per litre.

Some owned by independent marketers didn’t open. This created fear that there will soon be a scarcity of fuel.