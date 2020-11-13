Osimhen Speaks On Breaking Yekini’s Goal Record In Super Eagles

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has said that he’s on track to break the record set by the late Rashidi Yekini.

Yekini holds the record of the highest goal scorer for Nigeria with 37 goals in 58 matches.

However, Osimhen who plays for Napoli believes he can break the record set by the legend.

Osimhen said, “I’ve always said it for me to fill in the shoes of a legend, the late Rashidi Yekini, is kind of heavy for me but I think I’m on the right path towards this direction,” Osimhen said in a press conference ahead of the Eagles Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

“If I’m injury free I can achieve this but it’s never going to be easy and of course with the confidence the coach has in me and the fans also supporting me, I think it’s achievable.

“For now I want to keep on helping the team, keep on doing well with my club and I’m really looking forward to achieving this feat but it’s never going to be easy.

“Compared to what he has done for the national team and he’s made a name for himself all over the world, it’s a huge step for me. By the special grace of God I’m going to achieve this feat and also pass it.”