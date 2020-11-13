NASS: Details Of Earnings Of Members Will Shock Nigerians – Reps Spokesman

The Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has said that Nigerians will be shocked by details of the earnings of the lawmakers in the National Assembly.

Kalu made this known in reaction to a clamour for a reduction in the earnings of the lawmakers in a bid to reduce cost of governance.

He said that Nigerians should rather channel their agitation to the executive arm of government which he says is responsible for the spending of 99 per cent of the national budget.

According to him, contrary to the ongoing agitations, the 0.8% of the national budget allocated for the National Assembly is not even enough to run the institution.

Kalu said, “If you want to cut salaries, expenses, cost of governance, start it from the executive. That’s the truth, because the 0.8 percent you’re talking about takes care of the Senate, people think that the money that comes to the National Assembly is divided by members of the House of Representatives, that’s a wrong narrative being sold there and that’s what Nigerians believe.

“That’s why my office is actually engaging on what’s called info graphics that’s going to be released very soon, that will break it down once members approve it, so that you know where everything goes into and Nigerians will be shocked that people they thought were rich are not able to meet their needs and that’s the truth.

“It’s high time we started at the 99.902% of the national budget and stop focusing on the 0.8% of the National Assembly. Nigerians are not focusing on that; rather they’ve been conditioned to focus on the 0.8%, is that not deceitful?

“Nigerians need to change their focus and find out what’s happening to that 99.902%. Once we do that, you will see truth will start coming out, and even the Executive will know there’s need to cut down the expenses