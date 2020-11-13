My Son Killed Himself After Losing N7m In SARS Detention – Mother

Mrs. Funmilayo Akinade revealed that her son Seyi Akinade killed himself after losing N7 million in forex trading following his arrest and illegal detention by SARS operatives.

Funmilayo told the panel of inquiry on police brutality in Ogun on Thursday.

She told the panel that the operatives were from the Zonal Intervention Squad of SARS, a police formation at Obada – Oko, near Abeokuta, at that time.

The ZIS unit was later scrapped by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, following the alleged killing of a soccer star, Kazeem Tiyamiyu (aka Kaka) in February.

Funmilayo said her son, a student of the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), was taken in a raid on a student hostel in Abeokuta.

She said the operatives detained her son, causing him to lose N7m in forex trading before he sank into depression and killed himself.

She said he drank a poisonous liquid later confirmed by a medical doctor to be the insecticide brand “sniper”.

Recounting his experience, a witness and a friend of the deceased, Damilare Adejoro who was also among those arrested, said, “on February 3, 2020, Inspector Babajide Adebusuyi and his three other colleagues raided and arrested all the 17 students staying inside Chocolate City Hostel at Camp, Abeokuta, detained and locked us all night inside the cell at the station.

“The officers did not tell us what our offence was, but rather when we got to the station, we were locked up with other 52 inmates already in a small cell after we were asked to pay a sum of two million naira for bail which we could not afford to pay.”

Adejoro added that while in the police custody, his late friend, who was a forex trader, told the officers that he had opened trading business online that would run into loss if not attended to, but they refused him access to his mobile phone, slapped and even made a jest of him which eventually made him lose over seven million naira.

Adejoro added that before his friend committed suicide on April 22, 2020, he went on his Twitter page and wrote, “This is my story in case anyone is wondering why I did it” and on his last day on earth, he wrote, “I guess it’s goodbye now…no one heard my cry for justice and this had to happen haha…bye world”.

Adejoro said, “I believe this panel would ensure justice and bring hope to the common man.” He requested that the parents of the deceased be compensated for the huge loss that led to the death of Mr Seyi Akinade.

Another witness and landlord of the victim, Olaleye Adejare, confirmed the incident, saying the police officers eventually collected N120,000 before releasing the students without any just cause.

One of the respondents, Inspector Babajide Adebusuyi, said they arrested the victim, “but it was because they got information that some people were smoking Indian hemp in the house even though the deceased, as well as his friend, was not culpable.”

PM News