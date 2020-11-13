MURIC Fumes Over Case Of Pastor Alleged To Have Stolen A Muslim Girl

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has called for a speedy trial in the case against a pastor who is accused of stealing a Muslim girl.

The accused, Reverend Jonah Gangers, said he found and rescued the girl who had gone missing.

However, his claim has been described as a cock and bulk story by MURIC.

This is contained in a statement issued by the MURIC Director Professor Ishaq Akintola.

He said, “Rev. Gangers and his accomplices took Sadiya to Plateau State, forcefully and illegally converted her and finally registered her as Christiana Gangers Joseph in a missionary school in the state. The girl was kept in captivity for seven years (2013 – 2020) both in school and also in the reverend’s house in Kaduna during the holidays as she was not allowed to step out alone.

“Sadiya Idris (Christiana Gangers) eventually escaped in 2020 on a day she was sent to the market alone. She remembered her original background and approached Muslims in a mosque in Jos who took her to Kaduna where she guided them to her father’s house. Although Rev. Gangers was arrested, he was granted bail and he is freely roaming the streets of Kaduna.

“The case was adjourned by the Magistrate Court I on the first hearing to 18th September, 2020. Again it was adjourned to 16th October, 2020. But the judge ruled on 16th October that the Magistrate Court had no jurisdiction on the matter. He, therefore, referred it to the Kaduna State Ministry of Justice for advice. We expected the matter to go to the High Court at that juncture but to our surprise it was referred back to the Magistrate Court where a new date of 23rd November, 2020 has just been given.”