Mohamed Salah Tests Positive For COVID-19

Salah was confirmed positive for the virus while on international duty for Egypt.
He was scheduled to play n the AFCON qualifier game against Togo on Saturday.
Egypt FA issued a statement:
‘The medical swab conducted on the mission of our first national football team showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool, was infected with the Coronavirus after his test came positive, although he does not suffer from any symptoms, while the other members of the team tested negative.
The Egypt FA said Salah will be subject to further checks during the coming hour.
If Salah’s status is further confirmed, it will be a big blow to Liverpool.
The club is already buffeted by the absence of key players due to injury.
Salah will also be the third player to be hit by the virus, after Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara, who joined the club from Bayern Munich.
