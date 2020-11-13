Lamidi Slams Femi Adesina Over Comment On Buhari

Former Governor of Jigawa State Alhaji Sule Lamido has criticized presidential aide Femi Adesina over and article he wrote about President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the article titled “We have not many fathers”, Adesina said that Buhari acted like a father in handling the aftermath of the EndSARS protests.

“Buhari had exercised the restraint and tolerance of a father, at a time that even hitherto respected people instigated the protesters to carry on (and they promptly went underground when anarchy ensued), we would have been talking of something else in the country”

“The rivers of Nigeria could have turned crimson, and mourning and lamentations would have suffused the land.

“But we are thankful for the father in President Buhari, patient and enduring,” he said

Lamidi who reacted to the article said that most of what Adesina says usually attract hatred for the president.

“I am beginning to believe that your utterances are designed to cause more disaffection for Buhari”

“The less you talk the more Nigerians will forget the horrors of this regime!,” He tweeted.