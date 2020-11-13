Kwara State To Repeal Law Awarding Pension To Former Govs, Deputies

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has forwarded a bill to the state house of assembly which will repeal the law awarding pension packages to former governor sand deputy governors of the state.

The move will affect a two-time governor of the state and former Senate President Bukola Saraki.

“The Governor has listened to voices of the majority of the citizens opposing the pension law for former governors and deputy governors.

“In line with his campaign mantra and as a product of democracy himself, he will be sending a bill to the House of Assembly next week requesting them to repeal the law,” according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Rafiu Ajakaye.

“As representatives of the people, the lawmakers would exercise their discretion to call a public hearing on the topic to further harvest wider opinions on the topic. However, the Governor feels it is time for the law as it is to give way.

“He would rather the state commits the scarce public funds to tackling the question of poverty and youth unemployment,” the governor said.