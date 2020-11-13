Jerry Rawlings: Family Clears Air On Cause Of Death

The family of late former Ghanaian president, Jerry Rawlings, has cleared the air on the cause of his death.

Report had stated that the former leader died as a result of COVID-19 complications.

However, a statement issued by his family and signed by Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings says that Jerry Rawlings died after a brief illness.

“It is with deep sadness that the family of His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings (Rtd), informs the general public that the former President of the Republic died on Thursday morning after a short illness.

“We request privacy at this difficult moment. Details of funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.”

Before his death Jerry Rawlings was the African Union envoy to Somalia.