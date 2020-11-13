INEC Announces Date For Bye-Elections In Lagos, Others

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has fixed a date for the pending bye-elections in Lagos and 10 other states.

The elections, which were supposed to be held on October 31 were postponed indefinitely in the aftermath of #EndSARS protest in the country.

INEC announced that the new date for the bye-elections is now 5 December, 2020.

The commission, in a statement issued by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voters Education, said the commission met on Friday to review outcome of its quarterly engagements and consultations with critical stakeholders in the electoral process and further reviewed the security situations and other challenges regarding the 15 pending bye-elections in 11 states.

Okoye said the commission had since been holding several consultations and that it had finally agreed to fix the bye-elections on Saturday, 5 December, 2020.

“Based on these consultations, the commission believes that security in the affected states has improved while the environmental challenges in the affected states have abated. Consequently, the commission has decided to hold all the pending bye-elections on Saturday, December 5, 2020,” Okoye said.

Okoye appealed to voters and stakeholders in states with pending bye-elections to continue to cooperate with INEC in its efforts to deliver credible elections under a safe environment.