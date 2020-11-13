I Will Reach Out To Oshiomhole If He Has Anything To Contribute To Edo State – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said that he doesn’t mind reaching out to former APC national chairman Adams Oshiomhole
Obaseki said that if Oshiomhole who is his predecessor has anything to contribute to the state, he won’t kind reaching out to him.
He said this when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme just days after he was sworn-in for a second term.
“If I find out that Adams Oshiomhole has anything to contribute as a citizen of Edo, sure, I would reach out to him,” Obaseki said.
Obaseki and Oshiomhole fell out just months to the September 19 Edo State governorship election which Obaseki won to earn a second term in office.
