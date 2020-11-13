Enhancing My Body Is The Best Thing I’ve Done – Toke Makinwa

OAP Toke Makinwa has said that she does not regret enhancing her body because it’s the best thing she has done.
Speaking in a video on her vlog, Toke Makinwa said that she had lip filler at the time she wanted to launch her lipstick line.
She, however, revealed that the o my thing she didn’t work on are her breasts which are real.
In her words, “Yes I worked on my body but my breast is real. I had a lip filler because I wanted to launch my lipstick brand but now I don’t think it is necessary.
“Also I enhanced my body after I got my fibroids removed. I did that because I wanted to feel better in clothes.
“I do not regret enhancing my body because it’s the best thing I’ve ever done and I wanted to look curvy and I love it.”
