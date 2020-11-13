Elon Musk Ridicules COVID-19 Tests After Conflicting Results Same Day

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk has said that there is something bogus about the COVID-19 test after court tests he a in Nigeria me day came back with different results.

“Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD,” Musk said in a tweet, possibly referring to Becton Dickinson and Co’s BDX.N rapid antigen test.

He added that he was undergoing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests from separate labs whose results will take about 24 hours.

The Tesla boss also revealed that he wasnt showing any symptom.

“Nothing unusual so far,” Musk added.

Becton Dickinson said in September it was investigating reports from U.S. nursing homes that its rapid coronavirus testing equipment was producing false-positive results.

Becton Dickinson did not respond to a request for comment late on Thursday.