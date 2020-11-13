BREAKING: Imo State Speaker, Chiji Collins, Impeached

The Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Mr Chiji Collins, has been impeached on Friday.
Collins was impeached over financial impropriety, high handedness, and gross misconduct.
The impeachment took place during the day’s plenary at the state house of assembly in Owerri, the state capital.
Collins was impeached in a moved backed by 19 out of the 27 members of the House.
