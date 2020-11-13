APC Members Are Ashamed Of Leaving The Party – Gov Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has slammed the All Progressives Congress, APC, while receiving defectors from the party to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Those who decamped include ex-Director of Finance, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Henry Ogiri of Abua/Odual LGA; Lolo ibieneye of Asari Toru LGA; ex-APC Zonal Administrative Officer, Gloria Boma of Degema LGA, and Hassan Douglas of Okrika LGA.

Speaking at the PDP state secretariat, Wike said that the APC has failed Nigerians.

He said that those still in the party are there because they are ashamed to admit it.

He advised PDP members not to discriminate against the decampees.

“Let us see ourselves as one not divide ourselves as people that came back yesterday”, the governor appealed.

Noting that the PDP was working to develop Rivers, Wike said the APC has been unable to fulfil its promises.

“Some people came to say if you give us your votes the East-West road would be done but it hasn’t been done,” he added.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the federal government’s alleged refusal to contribute counterpart funding for the Bonny-Bodo like other federal projects.

“Since they started the Bonny-Bodo road, they haven’t finished it and haven’t released their counterpart funding. LNG has decided to build the road on their own and deduct the cost from their tax”, Wike disclosed.