They Have Placed A Bounty On My Head – Sowore

Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore has said that the government has placed a bounty on his head.

In a statement on social media, Sowore said that from the information he got, he’s currently wanted dead or arrested alive.

Sowore who organized the Revolution Now protests urged those in the struggle for freedom to never give up no matter what happens to him.

He said: “#RevolutionNow Info reaching me now is that a signal from Defence Intelligence Agency has put a bounty on my head, that I must be arrested or murdered as they claim I would resist arrest in the next 24hrs! This is from the Defence HQ here is Abuja! The Inspector General of Police, Adamu is also involved and I am sure the DSS are all involved.

“Be it known that this can’t affect the struggle for freedom! It doesn’t matter what they do to me, please let this generation never give up, we just have to do this now so that we will never leave the next generation of Nigerians with this recurring nonsense! Thank you!”