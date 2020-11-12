Super Eagles Won’t Take It Lightly With Sierra Leone – Gernot Rohr

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has said that his side won’t take things lightly with Sierra Leone when they clash on Friday.

Both teams will be slugging it out for a spot in the African Cup of Nations, AFCON.

The qualifier game will be played at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, on Friday.

Speaking to The PUNCH ahead of the game, Rohr said, “We do not in any way under-rate the Sierra Leoneans that we play over two legs within these four days, but we have our focus and objective for the matches.”

“We want to win both games so we can have the ticket and be able to be a little more relaxed for the final games. You know that next year, we also have the World Cup qualifiers to focus on. It is better to get the AFCON job behind us now.

“I am excited by the spirit of the players and their sense of dedication and commitment. We have not played a competitive match in a year, but they look very ready and good to go. Our mission is the six points in these two matches.”