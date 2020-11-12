Several Shots Fired At Saudi Embassy In The Netherlands

The police have said that the shots heard at the Saudi embassy in the Dutch city of The Hague on Thursday left no one hurt.

“Just before 6am (0500 GMT) we received a message that a shot had been fired at a building in The Hague. There were no injuries,” police said on Twitter.

A number of bullet casings were found at the scene after the incident, the Dutch news agency ANP quoted police as saying.

According to local media, bullet holes numberign about 20 could be seen in the windows of the embassy.

Forensic experts are currently conducting investigation at the scene which has been sealed off.

The incident comes a day after a bomb blast struck a World War I commemoration attended by French and other diplomats in the Saudi city of Jeddah Wednesday, wounding at least two people.