Presidency Reacts As Gov Umahi Plans To Defect To APC

The Presidency has reacted to the news that Governor David Umahi is planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress, APC, from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad described the planned defection as a homecoming for the governor.
He described Umahi as one of the performing governors in the Southeast.
He tweeted, “When you apply its actual term, the ‘all politics is local’, His Excellency will be welcomed to our great party, the APC, a great person, one of the performing governors in the country, arguably the best in his region. It’s just a homecoming!”
An Umahi defection will earn the APC two states in the Southeast region. The party currently controls Imo State governed by Hope Uzodinma.
