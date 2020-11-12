PDP Approves Extension Of Tenure Of Zonal Caretaker Committees

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the extension of the tenures of Zonal Caretaker Committees across the country.

The extension of the tenure of the Cross River state Caretaker Committee was also approved by the NWC.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday.

He said the decision of the NWC is pursuant to Section 29 (2)(b) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

“By this, the tenures of the respective Zonal Caretaker Committees have been extended by a period not exceeding one month (30 days).

“In the same vein, the tenure of the Cross Rivers state caretaker committee has been extended to a period not exceeding one month (30 days),” the statement read in part.

The NWC urged all leaders, members, and supporters of the party in the zones as well as in Cross River State to be guided accordingly.