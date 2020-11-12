Northern Governors Celebrate Mamman Daura On 81st Birthday

The Northern Governors Forum has celebrated the former Editor of New Nigerian Newspaper, Malam Mamman Daura on his 81st birthday.

The congratulatory message was issued by the forum’s chairman, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau through his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham.

In the statement issued on Thursday in Jos,the forum described Daura as a diligent administrator.

Lalong said the elder statesman who dedicated his life to the service of Nigeria has mentored many with his sound knowledge and experience in public and private sector.

Lalong said the Northern region and Nigeria, benefitted enormously from his deep knowledge and versatility which he demonstrated throughout his career.

The chairman said the celebrant demonstrated patriotism, diligence and selflessness as a journalist and public administrator in discharging his duties.

He urged Daura to continue to offer his reservoir of knowledge to the nation in addressing some of the challenges, while praying to God to grant him good health and protection.