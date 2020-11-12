Home » Nnamdi Kanu Makes Threat As Synagogue Of Biafran Jews Is Pulled Down In Rivers State

By - 3 hours on November 12, 2020

IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu has promised dire consequences after a synagogue of Biafra Jews was pulled down with a bulldozer in Rivers State.

Kanu shared a comment on the demolition which was said by a certain Emeka who said, “Our Synagogue, ‘Beth Knesset Amud ha’Emet’ (Pillar of Truth Synagogue) in #Obigbo has been brought down with bulldozer. The very biggest synagogue in #Biafra. Very sad indeed”

The IPOB leaders said “The consequence for persecution of Biafran #Jews will be dire & swift Enough said!”

This comes days after he alleged that the military are clamping down on IPOB members in Rivers State.

The raid occurred days after the EndSARS protests led to opting and arson across the country.

