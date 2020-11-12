My Life Is Threatened, Hold Alaafin Of Oyo Responsible – Queen Aanu

One of the wives of the Alaafin of Oyo, Queen Aanu, has said that her life is under threat for leaving their marriage.

Queen Aanu who issued a statement from her hideout since fleeing the palace of the monarch said that there was a failed attempt to kidnap her.

She urged the public to hold the Alaafin of Oyo responsible if anything happens to her.

Read her post:

She said, “It is with great sadness that I am putting out this statement. I deem it necessary to do so as I feel my life is being threatened as a result of me walking out of my marriage. The purpose of this statement is to let all and sundry know that should anything happen to me and my children, it is as a result of my exit from the palace, and the monarch should be held responsible. It is not my wish to walk out of my marriage without reason, I can not continue to live under bondage as I wish to live and be the best I can for my children.

“I chose not to grant any interview to any media outlet as this is my personal and private life in which for the sake of my children, I chose to leave quietly in order to live for them, however, if feel my life is being threatened, on to which I walked out of my marriage to protect, I will not be quiet about this.

“I know that people have formed their opinions, either biased or unbiased as to why I made the decision to marry the monarch or leave my marriage, without saying much, walk in my shoes first and see where it hurts before judging me. This is not to seek any sympathy, I just want it to be on record.

“This is an outcry to protect my life, that I left the palace should not warrant a threat to my life. I can never deny my children the right to their father, however, it is only motherly for me to have them with me.

“Was appalled to find out that my family is been harassed because my location is unknown to the King. The attempt to also have me kidnapped failed, and I can no longer keep my silence. I refuse to live in bondage and will do anything within my human right to be free. I just want to live and be the mother of my children.

“I would like to seize this medium to tender my unreserved apology to anyone who perhaps may be disappointed or angry at me for putting out this statement, this has to be done as I don’t feel safe. My life is of utmost importance to me, I want to walk around without the fear of being stalked, or scared that anything might happen to me.

“Thank you all for your understanding.”