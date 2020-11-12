Mike Tyson Speaks On Anthony Joshua Being A Paper Champion

Boxing legend, Mike Tyson has said that he doesn’t believe Anthony Joshua is a paper champion as is claimed by some.
Joshua who holds the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO champion titles has in recent times been described as a paper champion.
The British-Nigerian is believed to not to be as good as expected of a champion.
“That guy could learn some more. He could be taught some more stuff,” Tyson said in a conversation with ESPN.
“I don’t think he’s a paper champion, I just think he’s a big guy.
“It’s hard to fight being that big it’s very difficult being that big and having to fight a smaller guy.”
