Mike Tyson Speaks On Anthony Joshua Being A Paper Champion

By - 2 hours on November 12, 2020

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson gives a press conference in Dubai in which he announced the opening of an academy named after him, on May 4, 2017.
Boxing legend, Mike Tyson has said that he doesn’t believe Anthony Joshua is a paper champion as is claimed by some.

Joshua who holds the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO champion titles has in recent times been described as a paper champion.

The British-Nigerian is believed to not to be as good as expected of a champion.

“That guy could learn some more. He could be taught some more stuff,” Tyson said in a conversation with ESPN.

“I don’t think he’s a paper champion, I just think he’s a big guy.

“It’s hard to fight being that big it’s very difficult being that big and having to fight a smaller guy.”

