Messi’s Father Speaks On Son’s Reported Move To PSG

Jorge Messi, the father of Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has debunked claims linking him with a move to Paris St Germain, PSG.

Messi is reported to have entered talks with the French Ligue 1 side towards more discussion in January.

This has been debunked by Jorge Messi who described the report as fake news.

“Stop inventing! Fake news,” Jorge fired on Instagram, posting his message over a screenshot of the offending transfer rumour.

Messi is currently in his native Argentina preparing for Thursday’s CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier at home to Paraguay.

Messi was left out of the starting line-up by coach Ronald Koeman last weekend although he came on at half-time to contribute two goals and an assist to his side’s 5-2 defeat of Betis.

“Messi has shown me to be a person who wants to win things and continue to be the best, even though he has had his problems with the club,” Koeman told Sport of his star.

“Barcelona have been, are and will be a better team with Messi than without. When I arrived, they told me that Messi was unhappy.

“We spoke at his house and he explained his reasons to me. I was honest. I told him that the only thing is the system, his position on the field, his importance in the team.

“But the problems that he had had with the club I couldn’t change. From the first day I have said the same thing. He is the best and is committed to the club.

“He has had his issues, his problems this summer, but since he returned to training he has been very good.

“He has had bad luck in some games and he has not been able to offer the usual performance, but I am sure that at the end of the season he will have scored the usual goals.”