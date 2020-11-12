Lagos Police Command Dismisses Ten Personnel

The Lagos State Police Command has dismissed ten personnel over accusation of murder, discreditable conduct, excessive use of power, corruption among others.

This was disclosed by the Police Command Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement titled “Lagos command kicks against indiscipline, dismisses 10 personnel”.

According to the statement, “In its bid to promote discipline and core values of policing in Lagos State, the Police Command has tried 81 personnel for various criminal and disciplinary offences that were committed between October 2019 and October 2020, ranging from murder, discreditable conducts, excessive use of power, corrupt practices and negligence.

“10 personnel were dismissed. In addition, 18 of the men were reduced in ranks and 29 were awarded N10 naira major entries and warning letters accordingly. Others were awarded extra fatigue while 16 of the men were discharged and acquitted for want of evidence.

“The personnel tried in the orderly room proceedings conducted at various locations in Lagos State included 45 Inspectors. Similarly, some senior officers of the command have been queried for various disciplinary offences and the queries are being processed at the Force Headquarters Abuja for necessary action and punishments. The trials were instituted based on a series of complaints/allegations leveled against them.”