Jerry Rawlings Was An African Giant – Atiku Mourns Ex-Ghanaian Leader

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has mourned the passing of former Ghanaian President, Jerry Rawlings.

The death of the former Ghanaian leader was announced today. He died from coronavirus complications.

Reacting to the news, Atiku said, “Jerry Rawlings was an African giant.

“His tenure as leader of Ghana remains emblematic with the restoration of that country. Even after office, he stood tall for African unity and renaissance.

“He represented a generation of leaders who gave their all for the rebirth of his country and Africa at large.

“I pray for a pleasant repose of his soul and console with the people of Ghana; his contemporaries and current leaders in Africa on the loss of a worthy patriot.”