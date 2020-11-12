IGP Demands N24.8bn For Fueling Of Police Vehicles

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, has requested N24.8 billion for the fueling if the fleets of vehicles owned by the force.

He made the request while defending the the 2021 budget proposal before the House of Representatives Committee on Police.

The IGP said that the force is being bogged down the low envelope budgetary provisions.

He said, “The implication is that under an ideal situation, the amount that has been reviewed cannot meet up with the requirement of policing the country.

“If you take for example, the daily fuel consumption for our vehicles; vehicles that have petrol engine take about N22.5bn to fuel it within the year.

“The motorcycles we have will require N834.4m to fuel. And those vehicles using diesel will require N4bn to fuel.

“So, if you compute this, with what has been proposed, fuel alone will take the chunk of the money that has been budgeted not to talk of maintenance. If we’re to maintain our vehicles and motorcycles, it’ll take about N8.04bn in a year.”

The IGP further disclosed that the 2021 budget estimate for the police was N469.4bn, but was scaled down to N449.6bn.