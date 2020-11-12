I Escaped Through A River When Soldiers Shot At Us – #EndSARS Protester

Caleb Ossai, one of the EndSARS protesters, has narrated how he escaped through a river by the Lekki toll gate when soldiers arrived and started shooting.

Concise News recalls that soldiers allegedly opened fire on the protesters demanding and end to police brutality and bad governance.

According to Ossai, he and others jumped into the river to escape the bullets fired by the soldiers.

He said, “Trouble started when the soldiers arrived and started shooting, and some fell with injuries. People started running. Near the Lekki River where I was, some people also tried to escape from the bullets, and they began to push one another until some of us fell into the river. I could not swim, but I wore a white shirt. I was lucky to be visible, and the next time I woke up, I found myself in a house in the Ikorodu area.

“I could not find my phone or did not remember any contact of family members I could call. It took a week for my family members to be able to locate me. Many people jumped into that river. I am not sure everyone made it out alive. The man who hosted me in his house told me that the boat was filled and almost capsized as they journeyed to Ikorodu.”