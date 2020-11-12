I Can Still Play For Nigeria – Eberechi Eze

Eberechi Eze says he is still open to playing for Nigeria but will not let a potential decision over his international future distract him from progressing.
Eze is currently on England U-21 duty, but he also qualifies for Nigeria through his parents and has trained with the Super Eagles in the past.
And the 22-year-old said right now he is fully focused with the England U-21.
“I can [still play for Nigeria],” Eze was quoted on Evening Standard.
“At the moment, I’m focused on my England Under-21 camp. I don’t want to put any type of pressure on myself and try to force anything now.
“I’m focused on the Under-21s, playing for the Under-21s, training, trying to play as many games as I can, and I think that’s the most important thing right now for my development.”
Eze has been eased into life as a Premier League player by Palace boss Roy Hodgson since his £19.5million move from QPR over the summer.
But, after he scored his first Palace goal in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Leeds, Eze says he is learning at a rapid rate under the veteran England coach.
“At Palace, I’m learning a lot every day,” he said. “You’re put into a position where you have to learn quickly. I feel like I’m doing that, not only from the manager but the players in the team.
“It’s a brilliant opportunity and I’m very grateful. Defensively I’m having to be a lot more aware and playing in two banks of four and being able to cope.
“As a player, that’s not always been in my game, but I’m learning and I’m picking it up.”
