Governor Godwin Obaseki Sworn-In For Second Term

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and his deputy Philip Shaibu have been sworn-in for a second term in office.

The event which held at the Tennis Court of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City was witnessed by no fewer than four other governors.

Preent during the inauguration are governors of the Peoples Democratic Party including Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State.

Also present is the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, was represented by a government official.

Obaseki had defected to the PDP from the All Progressives Congress(APC) after he was denied the ruling party’s ticket in the primary election due to intra-party wrangling.

He later defeated the APC candidate in the September 19, 2020 Governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, for a second term.