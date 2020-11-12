Gov Okowa Speaks On Stopping Pension Of Ex-governors In Delta State

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has said that there is no plan to stop the pension of ex-governors in the state.

He made this known while addressing newsmen in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Concise News reported that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced plans to stop the pension of ex-governors in the state.

On his own part, Okowa said that he has no intention of touching the status quo in Delta State.

The Governor said, “There is an existing law in our State on what accrued to the governors and their deputies, that I do not want to touch.

“We are not thinking in that direction, my counterpart in Lagos State may have reasons he wants the law repealed but we in Delta don’t want to go into that.

“I don’t want to comment on the decision of the Lagos State Governor. Each state has the power to make a decision concerning its governance.”