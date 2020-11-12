Former Ghanaian President, Jerry Rawlings, Dies Of Coronavirus

Former Ghanaian President, Jerry Rawlings has died at the age of 73.

Rawlings who led Ghana from 1981 to 2001 died of coronavirus complications less than three months after he buried his mother.

The news was confirmed by Ovation magazine boss, Dele Momodu, who has close ties with him.

“The saddest news of this year. My God. Former President Jerry John Rawlings of Ghana has passed on. I’m completely devastated. Good night, an African hero,” Dele Momodu wrote.

Before his death, he was the African Union envoy to Somalia.

More details later…