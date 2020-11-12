Canada Clears Air On Granting Asylum To Nigerians

The Canada High Commission in Nigeria has debunked rumours that it is granting asylum to Nigerians who want to migrate.

Concise News learnt that DJ Switch who made an Instagram live video of the alleged Lekki toll gate shooting of EndSARS protesters has fled to Canada.

This may have prompted rumours that the Canadian government is granting asylum to Nigerians who feel threatened by an alleged government clampdown on EndSARS protesters..

To clear the air, the commission isued a statement saying:

“Canadian Embassies, High Commissions, Consulates, Consulates-General or Honorary Consulates do not accept refugee applications directly from people.

“Canada works with the United Nations Refugee Agency, other designated referral organizations and private sponsors to identify individuals in need of resettlement, and who are outside their home country.

“You cannot apply directly for resettlement. You must be referred to Canada by a designated referral organization or a private sponsor.

“No one can guarantee that your immigration application will be fast-tracked or approved. Only a Canadian migration officer can decide if you can come to Canada.

“All the information you need to apply to visit or immigrate to Canada is available free on the official Government of Canada website.”