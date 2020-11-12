ASUU Strike: NANS Issues 7-Day Ultimatum To FG, Threatens Protest

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has given the federal government a 7-day ultimatum to resolve and end the ASUU strike or risk students aggressive nationwide agitation and protests.

NANS gave the ultimatum on Thursday in conjunction with the Southwest Universities Students Union Presidents.

They made this known during a press conference held at the Students’ Union Block of the University of Ibadan.

The Southwest Universities Students Union Presidents of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology ( LAUTECH), The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, (FUNAAB), University of Ibadan (UI), Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti (EKSU), University of Ilorin (Unilorin), and Olabisi Onabanjo University (O.O.U) were present at the conference.