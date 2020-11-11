Why I Snubbed Bayern Munich For Chelsea – Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz has said that he snubbed Bayern Munich for Chelsea because he wants to replicate Frank Lampard’s impact at the club.

The 21-year-old who joined Chelsea on a £71million deal in September said he was lured by the club’s desire to win the Premier League with a young side.

He told Sport Bild: “It was important to me to have a club with a vision.

“An exciting change is taking place. We are a young team with many great players. We think offensively.

“We want to build something up here and attack. That motivates me a lot. And then it is a title with Chelsea is worth a lot more.”