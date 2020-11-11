The management of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, has said that the 2020/2021 post-UTME scheduled for November 18 will now hold on the 30th.

The new scheduled was announced in a statement issued by the school management on Tuesday.

The statement read: “Post-UTME screening exercise earlier slated for Wednesday, November 18 to Thursday, December 3, 2020, has been rescheduled to hold from Monday, November 30 to Saturday, December 12, 2020.

“The exercise was rescheduled following the rescheduling of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) of the National Examination Council (NECO).

“(It is also) in compliance with the directive from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) that all institutions should conduct their Post-UTME screening exercise after the completion of the 2020 NECO examination.

“All candidates are enjoined to note the new dates accordingly