Uche Elendu Narrates What She Battled Before Delivering Her Daughter

Actress Uche Elendu has taken to social media to celebrate her daughter on her birthday today.

The actress revealed that she fought principalities, powers and dead people when she was in labour with the child.

She also revealed the impact prayer had on her safe delivery of the baby.

Uche Elendu shared: “Happy Birthday to the Love of my Life, my big baby, my first fruit, my bunch of talents, the destined Star, my pride,

By this time 12 years ago I was fighting a battle with principalities and powers, fighting with dead people I recognized, the doctors and nurses had lost hope, only the Lord could possibly have saved me and brought me back after 5 hours, Thanks to my doctor that dropped his surgical equipments and picked up his bible and started praying in the theater @uzomaosuji God bless you sir.

That’s why when I praise God, I do it without caring where I am and who is watching, theres nothing that can move me, cos I have been in the war front and my Warrior, the strongest and mighty man in Battle delivered me, this big baby came out breathless and it took an angel in the body of a nurse to breathe life into her.. Chizuterem you are a child of Destiny, the greatness and mantle you carry is Above me, The lord will satisfy you with long life, prosperity, wisdom, knowledge, understanding, favour and salvation and the grace to carry your mantle of Greatness.

Go forth my child, You are Unshakable! Soar like an eagle for heaven has blessed you. My 11 11 baby the World will celebrate you and your name will be heard for good all over the world. Happy Birthday my beautiful daughter. I love you. 11 – 11 – 20- 20. Special date with a Special Blessing.”