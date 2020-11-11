There’ll Be A Smooth Transition To A Second Trump Administration – Pompeo

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo has said that there will be a smooth transition to a second President Donald Trump administration.
Pompeo said this when asked why a transition process hasn’t begun after Joe Biden was declared winner of the 2020 US election.
“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” he said.
Biden was declared winner by the media after he polled more electoral and popular votes than Trump.
However, the outcome has been challenged by Trump who cited voter fraud and irregularities.
Trump also expressed hopes that he would emerge winner if legal votes are counted only.
