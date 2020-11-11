Suit Against Me For Supporting #EndSARS Is Frivolous – Sam Adeyemi

Pastor Sam Adeyemi of Daystar Christian Center has described as frivolous a suit against him and others for their support of the EndSARS protests.

The suit was filed before an Abuja Court by one Kenechukwu Okeke who claims that their instigations on social media led to the loss of properties in the country.

The people he sued include singers Burna Boy, Davido, Falz, Mr Macaroni, Taooma, Peter and Paul Okoye, Innocent Idibia aka Tuface, Banky W, Tiwa Savage, Don Jazzy and Yemi Alade.

He also sued Pastor Sam Adeyemi; activist, Aisha Yesufu; ex-Super Eagles legend, Kanu Nwankwo; a former Director-General, Bureau for Public Sector Reform, Dr Joe Abah; journalist, Kiki Mordi, and actors, Yul Edochie, Uche Jombo, Feyikemi Abudu, Olorunrinu Oduala, Pamilerin Adegoke, Japhet Omojuwa, Ayo Sogunro and Deji Adeyanju.

He said, “I shall instigate a private criminal prosecution against all the alleged perpetrators and coordinators of the #EndSARS riots on Twitter. The nation bled, lives lost, and properties worth billions destroyed as a result of the sheer recklessness of some persons.

“Having initiated criminal proceedings against the #EndSARS riots promoters at exactly 1052hrs WAT, 09/11/2020, we shall ensure that same is diligently prosecuted in the interest of defence, public safety and public order. The Federal Republic of Nigeria is country of laws.”

Reacting to the suit, Sam Adeyemi asked: “Who sent this guy to file this frivolous law suit?”