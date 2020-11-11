Social Media Needs To Be Checked To Avoid Trouble – Pastor Tunde Bakare

The Senior Pastor of Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, has said that to avoid trouble in Nigeria, the excesses of social media has to be checked.

He made this known during the birthday party held for him in Lagos as he clocks 66.

“On social media, there is no free freedom anywhere in the world; there must be freedom with boundaries. I’m not saying curtail them or we can’t use them, there is no nation where there are no balances.

“All these excesses happening in our social media or the fake news can stir up trouble that we’ll not be able to control. Look at the drama they shot somewhere else that were used as soldiers killing people. Those things can create trouble, but, we cannot be draconian, we are not going back to Decree 4. We must do things decently, listen to the people and formulate laws that will be beneficial to all of us,” Bakare said.

He said this amid talks from government on the need to regulate social media in Nigeria.