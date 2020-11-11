Second Republic Governor Balarabe Musa Is Dead

The second republic governor of Old Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, has died.
His death was confirmed by former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Shehu Sani.
He wrote, “Alhaji Balarabe Musa has died. May Allah forgive his souls and grant him Aljanna firdausi. Amin.
“Balarabe Musa; Inna lillahi wainna Illayhir rajiun. May Allah grant him Aljanna Firdausi. Amin.”
Sharing his condolence, former Senate President Bukola Saraki wrote: “The passing of H.E. Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa, a renowned statesman who fought for our return to democracy and a former Governor of Kaduna State is a great loss to the nation.
“I send my heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Kaduna State. He will be dearly missed.”
