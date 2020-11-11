Obong Of Calabar Makes U-turn, Declares Support For Ayade

The Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V has said that the administration of Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has his full support.

The monarch said this when the governor paid him a visit at his private residence in Adiabo, Odukpani Local Government Area.

This comes weeks after he asked the governor to step aside following the looting and arson witnessed in the state last month.

“I was at the forefront of your re-election, and spoke strongly that no one can remove Ayade, he has to complete his tenure,” he said.

“You are our own son, you are with us and we will all work with you to make sure that this state, no matter what happens, is rebuilt. I want you know that we all love you, we all want you, no matter how people were trying to bring problem in between us.”

Ayade thanked the gObong for his numerous fatherly advice and promised to always hold him in high-esteem.

Going down memory lane, Ayade recalled how the Obong stood by him when he was running for a second term in office.

“I want to put it on record that the Obong of Calabar was personally in my hometown for my thanksgiving ceremony in 2015 after my election as governor.,” said Ayade.

“The Obong of Calabar was at the forefront of my re-election and was with us at the Calabar International Conference Center, making a strong declaration that Ayade must have a second term. The Obong of Calabar stool is one of the most eminent stools in this country and you can never undermine that position”, the governor added.