Oba Elegushi Wishes Wife A Happy Birthday

His Royal Majesty, Alaiyeluwa, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi (Kusenla III), has taken to social media to celebrate his wife on her birthday.

In an Instagram post, the Elegushi appreciate his wife for being a good wife and mother.

He also wished the mother of three the most beautiful things in life.

He wrote: “Great is God’s faithfulness; because they are new every morning”. My Dear wife, I celebrate you today, like I do everyday. And on this special day of your birthday anniversary, i want to wish you the most beautiful things life has got to offer. I wish you more happiness and fulfilment as you continue to radiate in Allah’s blessings. Thank you for being a wonderful wife and dotting mother. Have the best birthday ever. I love you.”