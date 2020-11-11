Nigeria Will Benefit From COVID-19 Vaccine When Ready – Ehanire

The Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie, has said that Nigeria will benefit from a COVID-19 Vaccine whenever it is ready in the world.

Ehanire said this in Abuja just days after Pfizer announced that the vaccine it developed has shown 90% effectiveness against the virus.

He was represented by the Minister of State, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora.

He said, “I must say on the issue of vaccine that Africa will be considered. The Federal Ministry of Health, just last week; we signed a Memorandum of Understanding to ensure that when the vaccines, wherever they come from, that have been established to be effective for COVID-19, we will not be left behind.”