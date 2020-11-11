Nigeria Army Poorly Funded To Fight Terrorism – Senate

The Senate has said that the Nigeria Army compared to that of other West African countries is under-funded to fight terrorism.
This was said by the Senate Committee on Army led by Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) on Wednesday.
Ndume made it known at the 2020 budget appraisal and proposed 2021 budget defense by the Nigeria Army before the Committee.
Nigeria Army’s Chief of Policy and Plans, Lieutenant General Lamidi Adeosun, represented the Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai, at the session.
