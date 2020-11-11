Messi’s Attitude Towards Griezmann Deplorable – Former Manager

Eric Olhats, former agent and advisor to World Cup-winning France star, Antoine Griezmann, has blasted Lionel Messi claiming the Barcelona legend has too much power in the club, calling his attitude towards Barcelona team-mate Antoine Griezmann “deplorable”,

According to Eric Olhats (pictured below) the Argentine superstar is a bad influence off the pitch at Camp Nou and has never liked Griezmann since he was signed by Barcelona in the summer of 2019.

Since joining the club, Griezmann has failed to live up to the high expectations fans had, but Olhats says that is not down to a lack of effort from the 29-year-old.

Olhats told France Football: “Antoine arrived in a struggling club where Messi has a view on everything.

“He’s at the same time emperor and monarch, and he didn’t see Antoine’s arrival with a good eye.

“His attitude has been deplorable, he made him feel that. I’ve always heard Antoine say there’s no problem with Messi, but never the other way around.

“In my eyes, Messi said he wanted to leave to see what role he still had as a decision-making player, regarding the players who arrived and those who left, but he eventually stayed. Classic Messi! As good on the pitch as he is bad off it”

“Barcelona has been suffering for a while. There was a cancer in that club, and it obviously leaves some marks.”

Griezmann managed only 15 goals for Barcelona in his debut campaign, and has only two to his name this term but Olharts says the bad form is due to issues outside of the Frenchman’s control.

He added: “It’s the club that’s sick, not him.

“Last year, when Antoine arrived, Messi didn’t talk to him, didn’t pass him the ball. He created a real trauma for a more than negative adaptation.

“That clearly left its mark. It was clear and visible. Add to that the president stepping down, the club conceding eight against Bayern and three different managers, the conditions aren’t good.”

Source: LIB