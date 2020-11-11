Like Joe Biden, I Will Become The President Of Nigeria – Tunde Bakare

The Senior pastor of Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, has said that, like Joe Biden, he will become the President of Nigeria.
Bakare said this at a birthday party held for him in Lagos as he clocks 66.
According to him, “There is something called destiny. I am not one to hide under the umbrella of one finger and make ambition look like vision, I do not camouflage.
“It is not a matter of life and death, but you can write it down. As the Lord lives, and as I am given the opportunity, the day will come, like Joe Biden, that I will be the President of Nigeria.”
The clergyman also said that the excesses of social media need to be checked to prevent trouble in Nigeria.
