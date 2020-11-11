Kaduna: Balarabe Musa Was A Progressive Politician – El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has described the late Balarabe Musa as a progressive politician who tried to expand the horizons of opportunity for ordinary people.
Balarabe Musa, a second republic governor of Old Kaduna State, was announced dead today.
Reacting to his death, El-Rufai said that, “Alh. Balarabe Musa made notable contributions to industrializing the state. As a leader, he demonstrated at the ballot box, the capacity of a political party devoted to the protection of the interest of ordinary people to acquire power democratically.
“As a private citizen, he projected the qualities of principled politics, decency, integrity, consistency and commitment to improving the lives of our ‘talakawa’ in Kaduna State and Nigeria.
“Despite the setback of his unwarranted impeachment from the office of Governor, Alh. Balarabe Musa remained steadfast to his principles and spoke his mind often, helping to project a radical voice in public discourse in defense of democracy, and to advance social justice.”
