Kaduna: Balarabe Musa Was A Progressive Politician – El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has described the late Balarabe Musa as a progressive politician who tried to expand the horizons of opportunity for ordinary people.

Balarabe Musa, a second republic governor of Old Kaduna State, was announced dead today.

Reacting to his death, El-Rufai said that, “Alh. Balarabe Musa made notable contributions to industrializing the state. As a leader, he demonstrated at the ballot box, the capacity of a political party devoted to the protection of the interest of ordinary people to acquire power democratically.

“ As a private citizen, he projected the qualities of principled politics, decency, integrity, consistency and commitment to improving the lives of our ‘talakawa’ in Kaduna State and Nigeria.